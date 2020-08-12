The Artisans on fifth annual Bra-Vo event, normally held every October, has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While they won’t be offering flamingos or decorating bra forms, they will be accepting donations to this worthy cause at Artisans on fifth, 134 E Fifth Ave. in Mount Dora or through https://bra-vo.org. Donations help to provide free breast cancer care and testing for Lake County residents through the Waterman Foundation.
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…