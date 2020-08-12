art bra

Acrylic painting art bra 2019 by Morna Strengholt

The Artisans on fifth annual Bra-Vo event, normally held every October, has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While they won’t be offering flamingos or decorating bra forms, they will be accepting donations to this worthy cause at Artisans on fifth, 134 E Fifth Ave. in Mount Dora or through https://bra-vo.org. Donations help to provide free breast cancer care and testing for Lake County residents through the Waterman Foundation.