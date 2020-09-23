Eustis Elks Lodge 1578 will welcome the 2020 Brotherhood Ride Oct. 4, serving the riders dinner and social time with members. Brotherhood ride has approximately 55 riders, according to the Eustis Elks Lodge, and they provide emotional and financial support to the families of firefighters, first responders and police. According to the brotherhoodride.com website, this year’s 500-plus mile event begins Oct. 1 in Fort Myers and ends Oct. 7 in Live Oak, and it is dedicated to 25 individuals who died in the line of duty in 2019. The cyclists are expected to arrive between 4 and 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. After a good night’s rest and a hardy breakfast, they will continue their journey. For information, call 352-789-7810.
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…