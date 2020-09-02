The annual Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire, the most profitable fundraiser for the Education Foundation of Lake County, has been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. The event, which draws thousands of visitors to Lake County, was originally scheduled for the first two weekends in November.
“After careful consideration and consultation with many parties involved with the event, we came to the heartbreaking conclusion that we cannot move forward with the Ren Faire and ensure the health and safety of our attendees, volunteers, vendors and cast,” said Carman Cullen, Education Foundation of Lake County executive director. “This is the latest and biggest fundraiser that we have canceled this year. It will have a serious impact on our ability to fund programs that support the success of Lake County teachers and students.”
Interactive virtual activities surrounding the canceled 2020 Lady of the Lakes Faire will be planned for later this fall. The 2021 event has been scheduled for Nov. 5, 6, 7,13 and 14.
“The Bubonic Plague closed the Globe Theater in 1593, 1603 and 1608. Now this coronavirus has closed our wonderful faire,” said Lord Edward, proprietor of Lord Edward’s Pub and provider of bawdy entertainment at the Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire. “I hope others join me in designating the shillings they would have spent at the Faire to supporting the programs that help our children and teachers.”
The Education Foundation accepts donations on its website at LakeRenFaire.com, by mail sent to 2045 Pruitt Street, Leesburg, FL 34748, or by calling 352-326-1265.