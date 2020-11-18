On Nov. 11, Veteran’s Day, the Lake and Sumter Counties Chapter of Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) celebrated its 50th anniversary at its annual JROTC Recognition Dinner.
This dinner is an opportunity for membership to meet and hear from the senior instructor and a distinguished cadet from each of the six high schools in the two counties that offer Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) programs at their schools.
The Lake and Sumter Counties Chapter supports these programs by presenting a $1,000 and $500 scholarship to the top graduating JROTC seniors of each school and presenting a MOAA medal and certificate to the top JROTC junior at each school.
All six of the schools made presentations. They are the Eustis High School Air Force JROTC detachment, Leesburg High School Air Force JROTC detachment, Mount Dora High School Air Force JROTC detachment, South Lake High School Navy JROTC detachment, South Sumter High School Navy National Defense Cadet Corps detachment and Umatilla High School Army JROTC detachment.
Following these presentations, two of past chapter presidents, Commander Thomas Tollefsen, U.S. Navy (Ret.), and Captain William Griswold, U.S. Coast Guard (Ret.), spoke on the history of the chapter, from its founding in 1970 through today.