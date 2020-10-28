A free virtual conference for new and beginning farmers will be held Nov. 17, 6–7:30 p.m.
Breakout sessions are Find Money for Farming, Sustainability, Urban Permaculture, Composting 101, Building Healthy Communities, Equity in Farming and Value-Added Agriculture. Panelists from Abundant Harvests Farm, Backyard Buffalo, Juicy Roots Farm & Homestead and Front Porch Pickings will be participating.
Hosted by the Duval and Clay County Soil and Water Conservation Districts, the program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service – Florida event. Register at https://startfarming2020.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact duvalswcd@gmail.com.