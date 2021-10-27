On Nov. 10, the day before Veteran’s Day, the Lake and Sumter Counties Chapter of Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its annual JROTC Recognition Dinner.
Special guests will be the six 2021 MOAA Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) medal winners and their instructors from the high school Army, Navy and Air Force JROTC units the chapter supports at Eustis, Leesburg, Mount Dora, South Lake, South Sumter and Umatilla high schools. Each medal winner will speak about their participation in their unit and their future plans.
The dinner event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center, 3560 Buena Vista Blvd. in The Villages. Tickets for members and nonmembers are $25.
Visit http://lakesumtermoaa.org.