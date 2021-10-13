If your business has been affected by the global pandemic, the county would like to hear from you.
“As the Lake County Board of County Commissioners continues to develop a plan of action for the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds allocated to Lake County, pursuant to the American Rescue Plan, businesses are invited to participate in the 2021 COVID-19 Business Impact Survey. The purpose of this survey is to better inform the Board of County Commissioners of how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected businesses throughout the county,” Lake County said in a recent news release.
The survey, available until Oct. 15 at 5 p.m., takes less than 10 minutes to complete and can be accessed at https://elevatelake.com/survey.
For more information and business resources, visit https://elevatelake.com.