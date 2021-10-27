Lake County Supervisor of Elections, Alan Hays, advises voters of upcoming Municipal Elections scheduled for Nov. 2. Polls will be open 7 a.m.–7 p.m. for elections taking place in these localitiess:
• City of Groveland• Town of Lady Lake• Town of Montverde
• City of Mount Dora• City of Tavares
Registration books are closed for new registrations for this election. Only active registered voters residing in these municipalities are eligible to vote. Early voting is not available.
All Vote-by-Mail ballots must be received in the Elections Office before 7 p.m. Nov. 2. The deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot has passed, as it was Oct. 23.
For more election information, visit www.lakevotes.gov or call the Lake County Supervisor of Elections office at 352-343-9734.