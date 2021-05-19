On behalf of the media, I had the honor of praying at the National Day of Prayer May 6 in downtown Mount Dora’s Donnelly Park.
Master of Ceremonies Rev. David Averill, of the First United Methodist Church, kicked off the Love, Life and Liberty event and introduced the City of Mount Dora Pipe and Drum band, which played a melodic “God Bless America.”
The welcome was led by Mayor Cathy Hoescht and followed by the procession of flags by the Mount Dora High School Junior ROTC.
Every hand went over hearts when Scott Spradlin of First United Methodist Church sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Rev. Pam O’Donnell of St. Philip Lutheran prayed for our government and was followed by yours truly on behalf of the aforementioned media. Fred Hall, chaplain for the VFW 8089, prayed for our military and public safety. Rev. Dr. Mike Andrews, First Presbyterian Church, prayed for medical and business.
Ladies of First Baptist Church sang a beautiful soul-touching hymn before retired educator Dr. Bill Kennedy prayed over students and educators.
Rev. Adrian Davis of Bethel Independent Free Methodist prayed for the church. Kenneth Attermann, Edward Jones Investments and the Traditional Congregation of Mount Dora, prayed for the world. Rev. David Averill prayed for unity before the pipe band played a remarkable rendition of “Amazing Grace.”
It was an enriching experience to see our community come together and lift one another up, as well as our nation.