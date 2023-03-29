The final presentation in this season’s Beacon Salon Speaker Series will bristle with high drama, notoriety and sensation, as journalist and author Frank Stanfield discusses his experiences covering one of Lake County’s most notorious crimes: the 1996 slaying of the parents of a vampire cultist in Eustis.
Stanfield’s presentation, titled “How to cover the craziest crime story without going crazy yourself (allegedly),” is set for April 13 at the Venetian Center. He’ll discuss Constitutional battles over free press versus a defendant’s right to a fair trial, mental illness, the treatment of juveniles in the justice system, fascination with the occult, comparisons to Charles Manson, spiritual warfare and more.
Stanfield has been a newspaper editor and reporter for 40 years, including for the Orlando Sentinel. He has written three true crime books, including “Cold Blooded: A True Crime Story of a Murderous Teenage Vampire Cult.”
The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at the Venetian Center, located at 1 Dozier Circle in Leesburg. The event is free and a boxed meal is provided. Registration is requested at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/fsja/event/853121.
