The 2022 Economic Census mail-out is set to begin Jan. 31. The economic census is the U.S. government’s official five-year measure of businesses in the United States and their economic impact.
Sent to over 4.2 million business locations, this provides the most comprehensive data available at the national, state and local level, representing most industries and geographies.
Invitations to respond will be sent to selected businesses across the nation on Jan. 31. These businesses will be asked to respond online by March 15 using an improved data collection instrument.
Learn more at https://www.census.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2023/economic-census-mail-out-begins.html.