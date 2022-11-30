The Lake County Supervisor of Elections recently announced official results of the 2022 Lake County General Election.
The results have been certified by the Lake County Canvassing Board. To view them, visit www.LakeVotes.gov and select the Election Night Results Button on the home page.
“The unwavering support and commitment of the members of the Canvassing Board throughout the election process is commendable,” said Supervisor Alan Hays. “Our office would like to thank the Lake County residents who exercised their right to vote and the more than 800 poll workers who supported voters at each polling place.”
A post-election audit for the 2022 General Election took place Nov. 21 at the election office, 1898 E. Burleigh Boulevard in Tavares. The public was invited to observe.
For any election-related questions, call 352-343-9734.