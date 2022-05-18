Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society has an upcoming conference, and it’s themed “Gen Sox Record Hop: Dancing Through the Documents.”
The virtual conference, set for June 4, is open to all and will include two national speakers and three great topics.
Speaker Janet Hovorka has a bachelor’s of science degree in ancient eastern history and a master’s degree in library science. She is an author and owner of Family ChartMasters.
Hovorka will be talking about internet research techniques to help attendees develop and use more efficient methods of initiating genealogical research while working online.
The other speaker, Debbie Wilson Smyth, holds a certificate from the Boston University certification program, is owner of Oak Trails Genealogical Services, LLC, and specializes in lineage society applications, DNA and research methodology.
She will offer two sessions, including a workshop. Making Sense of the Census will teach you what to look for on census records from 1790 to 1950. These hidden sources will help uncover more information on your family’s history. Indirectly Evident Workshop will work on a case study on how to solve a relationship by using indirect evidence since no direct evidence was available.
The Pastfinders eConference will be held 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Tickets are $24 and can be purchased through PastfindersSLC.org.