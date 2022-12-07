Lake County – The 2023 Adopt-a-Lake Calendar is now available for purchase. The calendar showcases pictures of Lake County’s beautiful water bodies taken by local photographers.
More than 160 photos of lakes across the County were entered in the 2023 Adopt-a-Lake photo contest. A committee narrowed the photos down to thirty-five semi-finalists for the public to view and vote on. Over 1,700 votes were submitted, and 14 finalist photographs were selected to be featured in the calendar. Runner up submissions are included in a special section in the back of the calendar. Teresa Jenkins’ photograph of Lake Eustis received the most votes and is featured on the calendar’s front cover.
The Adopt-a-Lake Calendars are available for a suggested donation of $5 each. Calendars are available for purchase at three locations:
The Lake County Water Lab, 12923 County Landfill Road, and the Solid Waste Administration Office, 13130 County Landfill Road, in Tavares, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; and Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 CR 44, Eustis.
Calendars can also be ordered online at https://payments.lakecountyfl.gov or by mailing a check payable to Lake County BCC to Adopt-a-Lake Program, P.O. Box 7800, Tavares, FL 32778. Purchases by mail should include $1 per calendar for return postage and the address the calendar should be mailed to.
Keep Lake Beautiful works closely with the Adopt-a-Lake Program to keep Lake County beautiful by keeping litter out of our lakes. The Lake County Adopt-a-Lake Program is comprised of three separate components: Water-quality monitoring, public education and pollution prevention. Volunteers can elect which components of the program best fit their desired level of participation.
KLB seeks to lead the way to a cleaner and more beautiful Lake County by engaging residents and encouraging community participation. KLB is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading nonprofit agency that focuses on building and maintaining vibrant communities.
For more information about Lake County Adopt-a-Lake Program, contact Cathie Catasus (352) 253-1659 or e-mail ccatasus@lakecountyfl.gov. For more information about the Keep Lake Beautiful Program visit www.keeplakebeautiful.com or e-mail klb@lakecountyfl.gov.