The 26th annual Mount Dora Plant and Garden Fair takes place Nov. 14, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Nov. 15, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., rain or shine in Donnelly Park. It is FREE to attend.
The festival will feature native and exotic nurseries from all over Florida. Expect to find orchids, herbs, air plants, fruit trees, bamboo, bromeliads and other specialty vendors. There will be crafters and artists selling nature inspired products and vendors will have items like wood furniture and yard art to enhance your outdoor space. Cocktails, beer, wine and food will be available on site.
Despite being known as the “Festival City,” Mount Dora will be hosting the first festival since February with this event, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and subsequent safety precautions.
Go to www.PlantandGardenFair.com for more info.