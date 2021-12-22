Twenty-eight local non-profit organizations will benefit from the annual Mount Dora Community Trust Giving Week fundraiser, with $205,233 raised during its seven-day campaign, plus $85,000 in matching dollars from the community trust. The fundraiser ended Dec. 7.
According to The Mount Dora Community Trust, the charities that raised the most in their respective category and received the largest share of the matching dollars were:
More than $2 million revenue category
• Haven of Lake and Sumter, which raised $28,686 and received $15,000 from MDCT
• AdventHealth Foundation Waterman, which raised $20,578 and received $6,000 from MDCT
• YMCA Golden Triangle, which raised $2,721 and received $1,361 from MDCT
$100,000 to $2 million category
• Forward Paths Foundation, which raised $22,444 and received $15,000 from MDCT
• Trout Lake Nature Center, which raised $10,290 and received $6,000 from MDCT
• Sonnentag Theatre, which raised $9,730 and received $4,000 from MDCT
Under $100,000 category
• M.I.K.E. (Mental Illness and Kindness Endowment) raised $34,915 and received $15,000 from MDCT
• Mount Dora Lawn Bowling, which raised $20,523 and received $6,000 from MDCT
• Rotary of LC Golden Triangle, which raised $9,281 and received $4,000 from MDCT
“The total raised this year is nearly 72% more than last year’s event,” said Rob English, trust executive director. “All participants were able to receive a dollar-for-dollar match until the first $10,000 was donated. That milestone was reached an hour after the campaign kicked off on Nov. 30, and 15 of the participants benefited. The overall results demonstrate what a generous and engaged community we have in Lake County.”
For the final amount raised for all participants, visit