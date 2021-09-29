If you like art, champagne and locally crafted brews, you’ll want to check out this upcoming event. Oct. 8, the Lake County Museum of Art is presenting its second annual Bubbles & Brews fundraising event, 6–9 p.m.
The festive evening will feature a pop-up exhibit spotlighting four local watercolor artists – Heather Earnest, Susan Grogan, Sandi Hanlon-Breuer and Jackii Molsick.
Music, BBQ (with outside seating), a raffle, silent auction, champagne and locally crafted brews will round out the fun.
Regular tickets to the fundraiser are $40. VIP tickets are $65 and include early 5 p.m. admission, a membership or renewal to the art museum and a raffle ticket.
Purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/39G1gmd, at the museum, located at 213 W. Ruby Street in Tavares, or from a board member.