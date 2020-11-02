Lake County's annual VetFest concluded with a parade and multi-faceted ceremony Sunday in downtown Eustis as former Navy Chief Vicki Paul and former Army Capt. Theo Bob stirred attendees with themes of sacrifice and community spirit which both warriors said a treasure unique to Lake County.
"Look around you," Theo Bob said, pointing to the obvious diversity present at Ferran Park. "Every town and city does not have what we have. And our unwavering commitment to our veterans is stellar."
The day prior saw Eustis' iconic park teeming with vendors, veterans organizations and, for the first time, a squadron of aircraft overhead.
Retired Marine Lt. Gen. Ron Bailey spoke in front of the moving wall which memorialized those who have died in America's ongoing Global War on Terrorism – including those killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Bailey, a Florida native who commanded an infantry regiment in Operation Iraqi Freedom, also addressed the VetFest Dinner Gala audience Friday evening at the Eustis Community Center.
City of Eustis Events Coordinator, Erin Bailey, highlighted the efforts of the VetFest Committee, comprised of Sheri Hutchinson (Exit Realtors), Tony Rufrano ('Nam Knights), Keith Totten (One Team – One Fight 4 PTSD) and Jan Wideman (Gator Harley-Davidson).
"They are absolute dynamos, all four of them," Bailey said. "I have no idea when they find time to sleep."