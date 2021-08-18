SECO Energy’s Pennies from Heaven program has donated to numerous animal shelters and rescues in Lake, Sumter, Citrus and Marion counties. In February, the not-for-profit electric cooperative announced that for every new Surge MitiGator meter-based surge protection lease enrollment or purchase, members could choose a shelter or rescue to receive a $5 donation on their behalf.
Feb.1 to June 15, 2,461 members enrolled in the surge protection product, which resulted in a total of $12,305. Funds of $3,405 were allocated for these Lake County shelters: A Forever Home Animal Rescue, Inc. – $200, Florida Boxer Rescue – $200, From Trails To Happy Tails – $200, Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue – $200, Howey Horse Haven Rescue – $200, Humane Society of Lake County – $1,000, Lake County Animal Shelter – $605, Leesburg Humane Society – $200, Sugarloaf Mountain Ranch, Inc. – $200, The Animal League – $200, and The Cat Protection Society – $200.
“The Humane Society of Lake County, Inc. has worked hard to become a valuable resource to our community. This includes providing pet food to families in need, pursuing small grants for funding of spay and neuter certificate giveaways, hosting veterinary shot clinics and educating residents on healthy pet ownership,” said executive director Angie Klein. “We have recently engaged with two Florida correction facilities to provide dogs from inmate/canine training programs and are excited to watch this program grow. All of this is made possible by donations from our community partners like SECO Energy.”
