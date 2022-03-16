LEESBURG – The Education Foundation of Lake County has a new partner in Dr. William Zeller, who wants to help Lake Technical College students succeed. Zeller, a Eustis resident, contacted the foundation to create the Dr. William V. & Mary L. Penny Zeller Endowed Scholarship with $30,000 in seed money to help students seeking a vocational degree or certificate.
Representatives from the Educational Foundation and Lake Technical College recently met with Dr. Zeller at his home to finalize plans for the endowment. “I believe that talent is equally distributed among all races, socioeconomic class and ethnicity – talent is equally distributed but opportunity is not,” said Dr. Zeller. “And if I can do anything to help level the playfield, sign me up”
“We are grateful for Dr. Zeller’s partnership in our mission to provide financial support to local students who want to receive training to help them pursue their career dreams,” said Carman Cullen, executive director of the foundation. “This endowment is a significant accomplishment as the Education Foundation of Lake County seeks community partners who share our mission to provide financial support for college or career training.
Established in 1987, Education Foundation of Lake County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and designated direct support organization for Lake County Schools.
