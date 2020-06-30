A first-of-its-kind fundraiser for the Education Foundation of Lake County generated more than $4,000 for Lake County Schools career and technical education programs.
The historic Orange Blossom Opry in Weirsdale hosted “Entertainers for Education,” on June 18 and featured 12 area performers, called the Jammer All Stars, backed by the Opry Band.
Throughout the event, guest emcee Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell shared snippets of information about the Education Foundation of Lake County’s role in supporting Lake County Schools.
Viewers were encouraged to make donations directly to the Education Foundation. All money raised for Entertainers for Education was matched by the state and included a $500 match from Leesburg video production and marketing agency, Red Apples Media.
“We are so grateful to Roger and Heather Beyers, proprietors of the Orange Blossom Opry, as well as the fantastic performers, for dedicating their evening to helping to raise money for our local schools,” said Carman Cullen, Executive Director, Education Foundation of Lake County. “We were thrilled when this wonderful community partner was able to use the platform of this event to announce that they’ll be reopening ticket sales to upcoming performances in July.”
The music venue has been closed to the public due to COVID-19 guidelines since March but has been streaming live performances on the Opry’s Facebook page.
The free performance was made possible due to support from the Orange Blossom Opry, Red Apples Media, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and 93.7 K-Country. A replay of Entertainers for Education can be viewed on the Opry’s Facebook page.