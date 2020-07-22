This month, 40 (OK, 40-plus) years ago, I walked into a tiny office in Mount Dora on Old 441 and interviewed for an outside sales position for what was then the Triangle Shopping Guide. The publisher at the time, Fred Drew, gave me the opportunity. What a ride it has been. I never thought that day would be the beginning of a lifelong career.
The Triangle Shopping Guide began in 1958 when Earl & Mary Hodges published the first edition. I am still friends with his family, and they often stop in to visit. In 1974, the Hodges retired and sold to Bill Mathew, a newspaper broker who kept the Triangle Shopping Guide as a hobby. Along the way, we became the Triangle News Leader and went from all advertising content to adding local news. We have been acquired by three other companies since then and are now owned by D-R Media and Investments. You may already know our owner and CEO, David Dunn-Rankin, by reading his local columns.
I am often asked how I stayed at one place for so many years. Are you kidding me? This industry never sits still. Technology advancement changes almost daily, and it is always a learning curve.
In my beginning years, part of my job description was to help in creative and pre-press. I am dating myself by reminiscing back to waxers, light tables and cutting color with X-Acto knifes and then hand-carrying those final pages to pre-press, where plates were burned. Copy was set from Compugraphic machines that were the size of a refrigerator – and the composing room occupied a lot of space. Today, our graphic artist works from home and designs the entire paper by clicking and sending, to transfer all files to press.
The story of the changing technology, including the internet, changes daily, but our purpose has remained the same. We are the voice of our community to our residents. We offer a valuable and personal service to our advertisers and readers. While many have found alternate means to learn about worldwide news and politics, community papers that are heavily involved in their little corners of the world remain strong.
I have met so many great people through the years, and some of my former colleagues have turned into lifelong friends. I get to meet and work with the owners and leaders of our local businesses, which are the strength of our communities. I have watched as businesses were handed over through generations. For many, I was there when mom and dad opened the doors, and I have watched them be turned over to sons and daughters and now grandchildren. It has been an honor to be able to partner with so many, to help promote and celebrate grand openings, anniversaries, new products, menus and so much more.
May I remind you, especially during these times, please go the extra mile to support the backbone of our community – our local businesses. Next time you are going to make a purchase, make a conscious effort to stop and ask yourself if you could buy locally. According to the Retail Merchants Association, for every $1 spent at a local merchant, $.45 is reinvested locally, while only $.15 stays in the community from a big box store.
With a blink of an eye … 40 years goes by. No regrets.