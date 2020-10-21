Lake County, Florida festival, on October 24th and 25th, features 60 artists, live music and Makers Market.
Leesburg, Fla., October 5, 2020 – One of the first festivals to reschedule amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the 43rd Annual Leesburg Art Festival is happy to announce new dates October 24th and 25th. The Leesburg Art Festival promises to stimulate the senses with a variety of unique art, handcrafted jewelry and clothing, sculptures, live music and locally produced items.
The free two-day festival, presented by The Leesburg Center for the Arts, will showcase approximately 60 artists, from throughout Central Florida and the Southeast, displaying their work along Main Street, in Downtown Leesburg, on Saturday and Sunday, October 24th and 25th, each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Among the artists, Eustis-based Jennifer Harper, with Harper Printmaking Studio, who created the 2020 Leesburg Art Fest event poster. Other festival artists include Lucas McGowan, from Hilton Head, SC, with his custom-made sunglasses made of wood from around the world and Groveland, Fla. potter Xiubo Pierce who creates functional art.
Art aficionados will enjoy strolling down Main Street while shopping for artwork as well as visiting downtown merchants and enjoying food from local restaurants.
The Leesburg Center for the Arts relies on generous sponsors to put on the event:
Event Sponsors include Insight Credit Union, and Lake County Tourism.
Creative Sponsors are UF Health and Leaf Filter.
Corporate Sponsors include Kenkay Solar, Lake Port Square, WMFE 90.7 and Minuteman Press.
The WeSupportARTs Sponsors are Vision Auto Glass of Florida, Diamond Resorts, Quality Craftsman, Downtown Leesburg Business Association and Millie5 & Co.
The Block Sponsor is The Orlando Sentinel.
In Kind Sponsors are The City of Leesburg, The Leesburg Partnership, Uncommon on Sixth, The Daily Commercial, Drawing on my Heart, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and WaterGypsy Coffee Co.
For information about the 43rd Annual Leesburg Art Fest, visit www.LeesburgArtFest.com
The Leesburg Center for the Arts strives to promote growth and vitality to the community by providing educational opportunities in the arts for all ages, providing cultural events for the community and providing a central location which attracts talented artists, artisans, musicians and appreciative audiences.
Special Specifications - Covid-19
Layout
• Vendor tents in TownSquare will be set to 6ft apart
• Artist Exhibitor Tents (on Main Street) are set in a cube formation that will allow for 2 sides of each both open and will separate from each other by tent walls.
• Exhibitor Cubes will be 10feet -15ft apart making it spacious for attendees to stroll
• Handwashing/sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the event. 8 Total
Attendees Basic rules:
• Mask are recommended for all attendees. Masks will be available for attendees at the info booth.
• Physical distancing is required between artists and patrons, and patron groups.
• Only 2 individuals or 1 family is permitted in the booth at one time.
• Patrons are asked to stay home if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19, awaiting test results for COVID-19, or show any symptoms of the virus.
• Guests are also asked to utilize handwashing and sanitizing stations on a regular basis and avoid casual touching.
Exhibitor rules:
• Please WEAR a mask if you CAN NOT practice physical distancing.
• Consider a no-touch payment system. You can use a stylus and a tray for the phone or tablet.
• Bring gloves for customers and yourself.
• Have a hand sanitizing product. Alcohol spray is very effective and will not leave a residue. Spray customers’ hands before they touch anything to prevent the need to wipe your work. Browse bins should be limited; if customers touch the prints without sanitizing their hands, you will need to wipe off your work.
• Your booth should be set up to accommodate the need for physical distancing. Try to display on the outside of your booth and use the center for storage. Since you will have a corner, please bring enough work to fill the walls or try to configure your display the best way to utilize the benefit of having a corner. This set up will help minimize the number of people congregating at your booth.
• Please post an informative poster and signage for your booth that includes physical distancing reminders and ask before touching.