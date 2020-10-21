One of the first festivals to reschedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 43rd Annual Leesburg will be held Oct. 24–25 in downtown Leesburg. The free festival, presented by The Leesburg Center for the Arts, will showcase approximately 60 artists from throughout Central Florida and the Southeast, displaying their work along Main Street each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The festival promises to stimulate the senses with a variety of unique art, handcrafted jewelry and clothing, sculptures, live music and locally produced items.
Among the artists will be Eustis-based Jennifer Harper, with Harper Printmaking Studio, who created the 2020 Leesburg Art Fest event poster. Other artists include Lucas McGowan, from Hilton Head, South Carolina, with his custom-made sunglasses made of wood from around the world and Groveland potter Xiubo Pierce, who creates functional art.
For information about the event, visit www.LeesburgArtFest.com.