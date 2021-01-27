Feb. 6 and 7, the Mount Dora Arts Festival returns with fine art from national artists, as well as food trucks and entertainment.
The fine art, juried event, which is presented by G3 Development and the Mount Dora Center for the Arts, runs each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Mount Dora.
Organizers said this year’s festival will look a little different than years past. The footprint will be smaller, and extra precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of the public. Booths will be spread apart for proper social distancing and masks are required.
Call 352-383-0880 or visit www.mountdoraartsfestival.org for more information.