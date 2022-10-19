The City of Tavares Rocktoberfest, featuring the Monster Splash Seaplane Fly-In, returns Oct. 22 in Wooton Park Tavares. The free family-friendly event offers attendees live rock music, seaplane competitions, food and merchandise vendors and more, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
Festivities will kick off with the Monster Splash Seaplane Fly-In. Whether you’re a pilot, aviation enthusiast or simply curious about amphibious aircraft, you don’t want to miss this. Seaplanes fly in from all over Central Florida to participate in flying competitions like the crowd’s favorite “Pumpkin Drop” contest. The seaplane flying contests are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and the Pilot/Spectator Meet & Greet will be 1–3 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket and pick a spot along the shoreline of beautiful Wooton Park.
Following the contests, live rock music will feature special performances by Papa Wheelee and Black Canvas.
When the sun goes down, The Atomic Punks will light up the stage with their amazingly realistic, power-packed show.
Petty Cash returns to the Rocktoberfest stage after making its Tavares debut in 2018! Petty Cash features guys from The Offspring, Chevelle, Fuel, AEGES, Juliette & the Licks.
The Original Petty Cash puts an authentic and energetic spin on the classic tunes of Tom Petty & Johnny Cash. Made up of Todd Morse (The Offspring, H20) singing Petty, Jason Womack (Fuel) emulating the Man in Black, Kemble Walters (ÆGES, Chevelle) on lead guitar, and a rhythm section held down by drummer Dylan Howard (ÆGES, Unwritten Law) and bassist Phil Buckman (Fuel, Filter), they shatter the “cover band” stereotype and bring the party experience to an entirely new level. From early 2008 through 2012, Petty Cash was a staple act to be seen on the famous Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. The band quickly realized that songs like “American Girl” and “Folsom Prison Blues” resonated with fans from all walks of life, and drew in a massive amount of celebrity guest performers like Pink, Hayley Williams, Deryck Whibley (Sum 41), Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses), Chad Smith (RHCP), Tyson Ritter (All-American Rejects), Citizen Cope, Jakob Dylan (Wallflowers), Rami Jaffe (Foo Fighters), Julian Lennon, Butch Walker, and countless more. Since its days on the Sunset Strip, Petty Cash has gone on to play some legendary shows such as Stagecoach Festival, backstage at Coachella, a tribute to the troops at Guantanamo Bay, and many festivals and private events.
The Atomic Punks are a tribute to early Van Halen, the David Lee Roth era. Formed in 1994, the Atomic Punks have performed well over 300 shows in places like Hollywood, San Diego, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Honolulu, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, , and most importantly, Pasadena, California, where Van Halen started their rise to stardom.
In his 1997 auto-biography “Crazy from the Heat,” former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth referred to the Atomic Punks as “The best tribute to Van Halen ever!” Dave cemented his admiration and appreciation for the Punks’ talents by hiring original axeman Bart Walsh to play guitar on his “DLR Band” tours from 1999-2001. Bart’s replacement, Brian Young, recreated Eddie Van Halen’s sound and furious guitar playing so precisely, that Dave again looked to the Punks, and took the guitarist out on the road in 2002 for his national tour with fellow ex-Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar.
Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony performed a set with the Atomic Punks in Pasadena and said, “I feel like I am back in 1982 performing with the old band!”
Current guitarist Lance Turner is a top L.A. session player who has also toured and recorded with Giant recording artist P.O.L. and Drive Thru records recording artist Cousin Oliver. He recreates Eddie Van Halen’s classic guitar sound, playing every riff and solo with as much energy and technique as Edward himself while capturing all of the enthusiasm and flash of Ed’s engaging live personality.
Original Punks members Joe Lester (bass) and Scott Patterson (drums) make up a formidable rhythm section, providing the same rock-solid foundation and pulse for Lance Turner and Brian Geller as Van Halen’s own Michael Anthony and Alex Van Halen did for Eddie and Dave.
Visit theatomicpunks.com.
Forged from some of the best musicians in Central Florida, Black Canvas brings high energy rock, pop, and funk entertainment like no other. Bringing together a group of Florida’s seasoned stylistic professional musicians, Black Canvas knows the audience is king and how to entertain. Each member brings different musical inspiration and backgrounds, setting the tone for this amazing group. With the focus on innovation and originality, their live sets are energetic and engaging, combined with a polished stage presence that sets them apart from the norm.
Papa Wheelee covers music from the 1960s to the 2020s, classic rock to new country. CCR to Metallica, Steely Dan to Megadeth, Tom Petty to Jason Aldean. Roy Orbison to Foreigner, Cinderella to Guns n Roses. The beat never stops!
Rocktoberfest seating is limited, and you’ll want to bring a chair or blanket.
Wooton Park is located at 100 E. Ruby Street in Tavares. A parking garage is nearby at 200 N. Sinclair Avenue.
Visit www.tavares.org or the Tavares Facebook Event Page.