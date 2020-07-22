Mount Dora City Council members, along with Mayor Cathy Hoechst, joined city leaders and staff for the reopening of the 4th Avenue Docks with an official ribbon cutting last Tuesday morning.
Repair work completed on the docks in June included installation of new pipe hinges on the floating docks and pylons used to hold the floating docks in place. In 2019, after several strong storms came through Lake County, the floating docks had broken away from the previous welded hinges, making the docks dangerous and unstable to use or stand on.
Rusty Anchor Tours has resumed using the docks for their boat tours.
The 4th Avenue Docks is an iconic spot in the city where visitors and residents can enjoy sunsets on Lake Dora.