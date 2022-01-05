With the holidays behind us, it’s time to turn over a new leaf. If you’re thinking about boating-related New Year’s resolutions, look no further than the list below.
1. Spend more time on the water –There’s no such thing as too much time spent at the helm of your vessel, so pledge to take more time out on your favorite waterways. Trust us, your mental health will thank you!
2. Wear your life jacket while underway – It’s the law to have enough wearable life jackets in the correct sizes for everyone on board your boat and the U.S. Coast Guard requires children under age 13 and under 6 on Florida waterways, wear their life jackets at all times while underway. This year, we challenge you to have everyone on board WEAR their life jackets. If you don’t have enough for all your passengers, you can always visit one of our 750+ Sea Tow Foundation Life Jacket Loaner Stations and borrow one for the day for free!
3. Check your VHF radio before every trip – Having a working VHF radio is an essential piece to the boating safety puzzle, so make sure yours is working properly before you leave the dock.
4. Designate a Sober Skipper – Alcohol can impair your ability to operate your vessel, and the sun, waves and other boating-specific attributes can lead to impairment much faster than you think. Designate a Sober Skipper every time you leave the dock. You can even join us by taking the Sober Skipper pledge.
5. Take a boating safety course –Whether you’re heading out to the dock for the first time or have been boating for years, there’s always something new to learn. Enroll in a boating safety course today to help enhance your knowledge.
