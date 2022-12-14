The importance of small businesses to the economy cannot be overstated. Though national chains often garner publicity, local businesses are equally, if not exceedingly, worthy of attention.
Here’s why small businesses are so vital, and why consumers should direct more of their purchasing power to smaller companies.
1. Autonomy and diversity
The layout and offerings at national chains will be identical wherever they’re based, because big box stores follow a consistent marketing strategy. That familiarity can come at the cost of variety. On the other hand, an independent business offers the products and services that are reflective of the customers and the community they serve.
2. Local hiring strategy
Certain big box retailers will hire local residents, but hiring policies may push for promoting from within the organization. This could mean relocating an employee rather than bringing in someone from the community. Small businesses may be more inclined to hire residents they know – something that keeps more resources and money in the community.
3. Adaptability and change
Local businesses can move more quickly to respond to economic factors that require change. Since they are focused more on the needs of customers than stockholders, changes can be implemented rapidly and customized to the local community at large.
4. Investing in the town
According to the financial resource Financial Slot, shopping at locally owned businesses rather than big box retailers keeps more money in the community. Local property and other taxes paid by the businesses go right back into the community.
5. Turnover is greater
While no one wants to see a small business fail, that fate is sometimes unavoidable. However, that turnover helps teach communities what was done poorly and helps others learn from those mistakes. It also means fresh businesses will come in and replace the old, driving new growth and opportunity.
The benefits of a thriving small business sector are numerous. Consumers can do their part by patronizing these firms more frequently.