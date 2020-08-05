Meeting a July 29 deadline, nearly 40,000 parents submitted Enrollment Intent Forms to Lake County Schools indicating which instructional option they prefer for their children when schools open next month.
Of the 39,331 responses counted on July 30, virtual learning was preferred, with 50 percent choosing Lake Live (26 percent) and Lake County Virtual School (24 percent) options. About 26 percent of respondents, or 10,108, chose the Lake Live option, which provides structural virtual learning that mirrors the traditional daily school schedule. Another approximate 24 percent, or 9,584, said they will enroll full-time in Lake County Virtual School, which offers flexible daily virtual learning with teachers available through the day and during evening hours.
About 42 percent or 16,708 said they want their children to return to brick-and-mortar school buildings for traditional, face-to-face, full-time instruction.
The smallest group – about 7 percent, or 2,878 – chose the Modified Day option, which offers students traditional in-school learning for English Language Arts and Math while allowing them to take other courses virtually through Lake County Virtual School.
According to the district, staff will filter the responses, understanding that some parents may have selected one option, and then later changed their minds and selected a different option. The most recent option submitted from each parent will be used for planning as district leaders prepare for students to resume instruction on Aug. 24.
Schools have been shuttered since March in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.