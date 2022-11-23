MOUNT DORA, Fla., Nov. 16 – Saturday, Nov. 12, Kat Rufrano and family hosted “Remembering the Roaring Twenties” at their home in Mount Dora benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association Longest Day initiative. The event raised more than $50,000 for local programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association Central & North Florida Chapter, as well as research to find a cure.
Rufrano says watching her mother, Barbara, progress through the disease has been the ultimate test for her family.
“We continue to helplessly watch the person who we all love so deeply slip further away. Alzheimer’s has now stolen her memory, her voice and mobility; eventually the disease will take her life. We have witnessed firsthand what it is like to mourn someone who is still alive,” said Rufrano.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a leading cause of death in the U.S. Florida has the second-highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s in the nation, with an estimated 580,000 residents currently living the disease.
This was Rufrano’s second year hosting the event. She hopes the initiative will help to raise awareness and fund critical research to find a cure. Currently, the Alzheimer’s Association is investing more than $310 million in more than 950 projects in 48 countries. Several new treatments are under FDA review or expected to come under FDA review in the coming months.
For questions and support, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
For more information on The Longest Day initiative or to donate to Rufrano’s event, visit alz.org/tld.