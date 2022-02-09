Feb. 11, Don McLean will perform at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, located at 1051 Main Street in The Villages. Part of McLean’s 50th anniversary “American Pie” tour, his performance will support the Lake Cares Food Pantry.
According to a blog on the musician’s website, the song “American Pie” is both autobiographical “and partly the story of America during the idealized 1950s and the bleaker 1960s. It was initially inspired by Don’s memories of being a paperboy in 1959 and learning of the death of Buddy Holly.”
Specifically, the blog notes, “For McLean, the transition from the light innocence of childhood to the dark realities of adulthood began with the deaths of his father and Buddy Holly and culminated with the assassination of President Kennedy in 1963, which was the start of a more difficult time for America.”
The well-known and loved song has lived on since it debuted 50 years ago. In a poll by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Recording Industry Association of America, “American Pie” was selected as one of the five greatest songs of the 20th century, along with “This Land is Your Land,” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” Respect” and “White Christmas.”