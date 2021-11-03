Last Friday at a press conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $6 million Florida Job Growth Grant Fund award to the city of Tavares. The funds are to be used to design and construct a new Public Works Complex that will accommodate the Tavares Public Works and serve as a training and innovation center for Tavares and Lake Technical College, according to a city of Tavares news release.
“This project is a partnership between Lake Technical College and Tavares to establish a regional transportation training and innovation center that will allow for student training in the real-world atmosphere alongside technicians in the new Tavares Public Works Operations Center,” said Tavares Mayor Amanda Boggus, who, with City Council members and leadership teams from Lake Technical College and the city, accepted the ceremonial check.
Tavares Public Works Director James Dillon added, “We were proud to partner with Lake Technical College on this grant application to help individuals in Tavares and Central Florida gain skill-based education that will grow the workforce.”
Richard Corcoran, Florida Education commissioner, also was in attendance at the conference, which took place at the college campus in Eustis.
“As Florida continues to grow, it is vital that we strengthen our capable and highly skilled workforce to meet the future needs of Floridians everywhere,” said Corcoran.
Lake Technical College currently can enroll 16 students in its programs for diesel systems technology, automotive services and automotive collision. Intent of the new center is to increase enrollment to 48 students. The public works complex also will accommodate the full operation of the Tavares Public Works Department, according to a DeSantis news release.
Through this year’s Florida Job Growth Grant Fund awards, more than $20 million has been awarded for workforce training initiatives in the state.
“While these initiatives are creating jobs in a variety of industries, they are also creating skilled workers that are combatting the nation’s supply chain crisis. In the 2020–2021 school year, more than 740 students graduated from commercial driving programs from Florida’s state colleges and technical colleges – an increase of 32% compared to the previous year. Overall, nearly 1,300 students have graduated from these commercial driving programs since 2019,” the governor’s office release states.
“This is a great investment that will allow Lake Technical College to triple the number of students enrolled in programs that support high-paying, and in-demand fields across the transportation industry. We will continue to invest in programs that create opportunities for Floridians and support our growing economy,” said DeSantis.
The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by the Department of Economic Opportunity and Enterprise Florida, Inc., before being selected by the governor.
In 2020–2021, $74 million in awards have been allocated. Last month, it was announced that Sumter County also was to receive $6 million from the program, funding which will be used to help complete a 1.5-mile road expansion connected to an industrial park.
DEO and EFI are currently accepting proposals. For more information, visit www.floridajobs.org/jobgrowth.