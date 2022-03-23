Sailors from across the state will be at Mount Dora Yacht Club’s 69th annual Regatta on March 26–27.
The races begin around noon on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday near the lighthouse at Graham Pointe. Watching the beautiful masts move across Lake Dora is a sight you won’t want to miss. With three courses and almost 80 sailors, it hopes to be a breathtaking sight for participants and spectators alike.
The Mount Dora Yacht Club comes together with almost all of its members volunteering to serve in some way at this weekend long event each year.
For 2021-22 they are proud to have Advent Health as the presenting sponsor. In addition, another 30+ sponsors give to make this a true sailor’s delight. Coming from all over the state, the sailors’ ages range from 8-80.
One of the committees’ goals was to enlist more junior sailors by providing scholarships and this year is a big success. Floridians have many opportunities to be active outdoors and being on the water is no exception.
“We are thrilled to have over 30 youth sailors participating in our regatta this year. In addition to Lake Eustis Sailing-Youth Foundation, who has supported this regatta for years, we also have three other youth sailing groups” says Regatta Chairperson, Edee Robinson. “The skills learned are true life skills including applied mathematics and science, balance, agility, strength, and overall confidence...alongside our youth sailors will be adult sailors, many who have been sailing for decades”, says Robinson.
Participants not only come to sail but they also boost our economy...many staying in downtown Airbnb’s, local hotels and the like.
The rich tradition of sailing and a community coming together like this for water sporting makes the MDYC’s Regatta the longest standing event in Mount Dora.
For more information, call 352-516-4031.
The Mount Dora Yacht Club is located at 351 West Fourth Avenue in Mount Dora.