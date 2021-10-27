BOO Festival

BOO Festival returns with spooky fun for all ages.

Tavares celebrates Halloween early this year with its 6th Annual BOO! Festival set for Oct. 29 in downtown Tavares, 201 E Main Street. 

The fun-filled evening, 6–9 p.m., includes a trunk-or-treat with loads of free candy, a Creepy Tent for the kids, games, kid’s costume contest, a movie in the park, DJ music, performers and more. 

The movie, “Scooby-Doo’s Spookiest Tales,” will begin in Wooton Park at 6:30 p.m.

In addition, visitors will want to check out the Tavares Police Department Charity Dunk Tank on Main Street.

Call 352-742-6319 or visit www.tavares.org/1228/BOO-Festival.

