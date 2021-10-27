Tavares celebrates Halloween early this year with its 6th Annual BOO! Festival set for Oct. 29 in downtown Tavares, 201 E Main Street.
The fun-filled evening, 6–9 p.m., includes a trunk-or-treat with loads of free candy, a Creepy Tent for the kids, games, kid’s costume contest, a movie in the park, DJ music, performers and more.
The movie, “Scooby-Doo’s Spookiest Tales,” will begin in Wooton Park at 6:30 p.m.
In addition, visitors will want to check out the Tavares Police Department Charity Dunk Tank on Main Street.
Call 352-742-6319 or visit www.tavares.org/1228/BOO-Festival.