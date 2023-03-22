Since 1953, the annual Mount Dora sailing regatta has been a festive celebration of all things nautical. Hosted by the Mount Dora Yacht Club, the event offers fun for boaters and visitors alike.
Sailors from across the state will be at the 70th annual regatta on March 25–26 on Lake Dora.
Up to seven races in three courses are scheduled for the sailors to compete.
Awards include the Bosworth Trophy to Best Scoring Sailor over 65, the Chamber of Commerce Trophy for Greatest Distance Traveled to participate, the Commodore’s Trophy for Best Scoring Junior Sailor, the Fowler Trophy for Best Female Non-Junior Sailor and the Edgerton Trophy, which will be awarded at the discretion of the regatta chair.
Trophy presentation will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Grantham Point.
“Watching the beautiful masts move across Lake Dora is a sight you won’t want to miss,” says the yacht club.
In addition to the regatta, the weekend will also include various boating classes.
The rich tradition of sailing and a community coming together like this for water sporting makes the MDYC’s Regatta the longest standing event in Mount Dora.
The club’s history stretches back even further than 1953.
According to the Mount Dora Yacht Club, in 1913 Henry C. Fuller and a group of fellow boat owners met at his boathouse to discuss organizing a yacht club. May 26, 1913, land was purchased at the club’s present site. Its first regatta, featuring power boats, took place shortly after the opening of the club.
The original club was formed for the “promotion of yachting and education in seamanship.” All members were required to be boat owners, a rule enforced until the 1940s, when the loss of membership due to World War II and gasoline rationing made the requirement impractical. During the war, several MDYC members assisted the Coast Guard in patrolling Lake Harris every day. The club itself was used as a USO during the war, and food was prepared by the members, who bore both the expense and the sacrifice of some of their food ration coupons to provide for the servicemen and women who visited the USO. Some 17,000 servicemen and women were entertained at the club. At the time, Mount Dora’s population was less than 4,000 people.
The club remains the oldest inland waterways yacht club in Florida.
Regattas and cruises were major activities in earlier years, and continue to be so today. In the beginning, however, races were held for power boats and speed racing. Since 1953, Sailboat Regattas have replaced them and have been held every year except one year when a lightning storm took place. Cruises today are not as long as they were in earlier years, when members took their boats as far away as North Carolina and Maine. Today, cruises are more likely to go to Silver Springs, Howey-in-the-Hills and Palatka.
In 1966, the club’s original building burned, and a new one took its place at 351 West Fourth Avenue in Mount Dora, where it is still located today.
For more information on the regatta and the club, call 352-516-4031 or visit www.mountdoraregatta.com.