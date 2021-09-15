North Florida Land Trust recently met a challenge grant issued by the EJK Foundation of Houston, Texas to raise $75,000 and will now receive an additional $75,000 from the foundation to help fund its efforts in the Ocala to Osceola (O2O) Wildlife Corridor.
The nonprofit land conservation organization leads the O2O Partnership, which is made up of public and private organizations dedicated to landscape-scale conservation in the 1.6-million-acre corridor of public and private lands that connects the Ocala and Osceola National Forests.
Black bears move through the corridor, which also provides habitat connectivity for endangered species like the red-cockaded woodpecker, indigo snakes and gopher tortoises. In total, there are 34 federally classified threatened and endangered species, and three disappearing habitat types within the O2O, according to NFLT.
“We are grateful to the donors that helped us meet this goal and are especially thankful to the EJK Foundation for their support of our efforts to conserve land along the O2O,” said Jim McCarthy, NFLT president. “Protecting lands within the O2O Corridor and restoring the old-growth longleaf pine ecosystems provide critical habitat for many endangered species. Protecting the land allows the wildlife to move freely through the corridor to migrate, forage for food, and mate in a way that is natural to their species.”
The EJK Foundation also awarded NFLT a $450,000 grant in July 2020 to help fund the operational needs of the O2O initiative over two years. The grants will help with costs including salaries, due diligence, marketing and increased fundraising capacity.
For more information, visit nflt.org