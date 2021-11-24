Nov. 13 delivered a beautiful, cool morning of 60F degrees and light fog for the 72 runners, spectators and volunteers who attended the 7th annual Umatilla Kiwanis 5K for the Kids event.
Race results were impressive, with Paul Eisnor of Grand Island the overall winner, completing the 3.1-mile course in 23 minutes, 29.13 seconds. Charles Cerney of Umatilla was second, clocking in at 25 minutes, 11.04 seconds. Third place and youth category winner was 14-year-old Jacob Frazier of Leesburg. The fastest female runner was Tiffany Roach, with a time of 26 minutes, 32.93 seconds. The Participation Trophy winner was Umatilla High School.