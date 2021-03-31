Coloring eggs is a beloved Easter tradition. Eggs long have been symbols of fertility and rebirth, making them fitting icons for spring.
One story links eggs to Easter as well. According to some religious scholars, Mary Magdalene, the woman who was the first person to see Jesus Christ after His resurrection, was holding a plain egg in her hand while waiting for the emperor to share the good news. The emperor then told her that Jesus’ resurrection was as improbable as that egg suddenly blushing. The egg then turned red.
Dyeing eggs is an entertaining activity, but one that also may have some religious significance. Many families will color eggs this Easter, and these guidelines can make the process go smoothly.
• Wait until just before coloring to hard-boil eggs.
• Egg dye can stain furniture, clothing or tablecloths.
• Make a drying rack to ensure that eggs will dry evenly.
• Consider using glass bowls or ceramic mugs to house the colored dye solutions.
• Scissor-style tongs are ideal tools for retrieving eggs from the dye.
• Stir dyeing cups often to guarantee consistent color.
• Use electrical tape to make patterns on Easter eggs. Dip the eggs and let dry. Afterwards, remove the tape to reveal the designs.
• If food coloring-based dyes seem too messy, use watercolor paint sets and allow everyone to get creative.
While some people may want to use Easter eggs for recipes later on, it may be safer to boil up a fresh batch of eggs for that purpose, even if it seems wasteful. According to Emily Rubin, RD, LDN of the Thomas Jefferson University Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, “hard-boiled eggs should be refrigerated within two hours of cooking and discarded if left out for more than two hours at room temperature.” Chances are it may take two hours or more for children to find hard-boiled eggs hidden by the Easter bunny.