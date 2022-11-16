Nov. 5 in Umatilla, some 70 runners responded to the sound of the starting gun at 7:30 a.m. as they raced to support local area youth projects. The runners followed a 3.1-mile course through picturesque Umatilla, beginning and ending at Cadwell Park.
The overall winner was Caleb Gruner of Eustis, with a time of 19:26:41 (9.6 mph). He was followed to the finish line by second-place runner Paul Eisnor of Grand Island, who completed the course with a time of 22:07:95. Colin Schmidt of Sorrento was third, timed at 22:15:32.
The first-place female runner was Shannon Vossberg of Umatilla, who crossed the finish line timed at 25:38:23 (7.3 mph). Shannon Spear came in second, timed at 27:34.94. Debby Mehling of Astor was third, with a time of 29:39.53.
The 5K is promoted annually by the Umatilla Kiwanis Club. It’s supported by volunteers, runners and sponsors, with all proceeds going to local area youth-related projects, including college scholarships.