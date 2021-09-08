Patriot Day, officially known as National Day of Service and Remembrance, is observed every Sept. 11 to honor those who lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attacks. The 20th anniversary is being honored in area events. Here’s information on some of the activities.
In Mount Dora, the somber milestone will be observed at the monthly Plaid in the Park event, which regularly promotes Scottish culture with entertainment, dancing, bagpipe music, food and fellowship. It will take place 5–9 p.m. Sept. 11 at Sunset Park in downtown Mount Dora.
This month’s program will include reflection on those events that happened 20 years ago. At 6 p.m., everyone will join as Americans to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, sing the National Anthem and have a moment of silence to remember the “fellow citizens who were taken from us that day and the first responders who were so heroic when we needed them most,” organizers said in a news release.
“Our own hometown heroes with the Mount Dora Police Department and Mount Dora Fire Department will be with us; we hope you will stop by and thank them for their service and for keeping us safe,” the release says. “And while we are proud of our ancestry, we are even prouder to be Americans. We invite you to bring your family and friends and immerse yourself in Scottish culture and celebrate how great it is to be an American and help us remember 9/11; never forget.”
Look for updates on the Plaid in the Park Facebook page and on Instagram.
The Tavares Patriot Day “Never Forget” 20th anniversary commemoration event will take place 8–10 a.m. All are invited to the city’s courthouse front lawn for the ceremony.
A procession of first responders connected to Lake County will form on Main Street in downtown Tavares between S. Joanna Avenue and S. Sinclair Avenue in downtown Tavares.
Tavares Fire Department Chief Richard Keith will serve as master of ceremonies, and guest speakers will include Tavares Vice Mayor Lou Buigas, Congressman Daniel Webster, Lake County Commission Chairman Sean Parks, Eustis Mayor Michael Holland and Chaplain Rick Spence.
In addition, the Lake County Museum of the Arts will feature a special collection of 9/11 media, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Lake County Teen Court was selected as one of 60 communities in America to lead a new National 9/11 Day of Remembrance Project called the “9/11 Flag of Honor Across America.” Each of the 60 inaugural communities will remember 50 of the souls lost by reading their name, sharing where they are remembered in the North Pool or South Pool at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, reading the panel number where their name is in bronze at the 9/11 Memorial, and reading a short bio for each listed on the website of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. Each community also will raise the official 9/11 Flag of Honor, which includes the names of all 2,983 victims who lost their lives on Feb. 26, 1993 and Sept. 11, 2001. Each of the 9/11 Flags also visited the 9/11 Memorial and Museum on Sunday, June 27, 2021, and were where the Twin Towers once stood and the 9/11 Memorial was erected.
A First Responder’s Appreciation Day, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., will also take place at Sunsational Farms, 40541 Roger Giles Road, Umatilla. This event will honor local heroes and feature a Memorial Flag Garden in memory of those who lost their lives during the attacks of 9/11. It also will include food trucks and music by the Roy Baker Band and Dallas Tyler Band.
In Clermont, a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony will feature presentations by Clermont Fire and Police representatives, Sea Cadet Honor Guard and special guests. The indoor event will be held at the Clermont Performing Arts Center, 3700 S. Highway 27, from 10 a.m.–noon. There is no cost for admission; however, tickets are required.
Visit www.tix.com/ticket-sales/clermontperformingarts/5071/event/1231112.