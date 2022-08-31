Jill Wilkins had never heard of burn pits before her husband was deployed to Balad Air Force Base, in Iraq, in 2006. Today, the Eustis resident knows far more than the general public about the toxic, nasty open-air pits that sickened military personnel and anyone else who may have gotten near them.
Exposure to the burn pits led to the death of U.S. Air Force Major Kevin E. Wilkins, R.N., in 2008, two years after he’d served as a reservist at Balad, Wilkins said of her husband. He died of brain cancer. He was 51 years old.
That loss turned Wilkins into an activist, and one could argue that it ultimately led to the Aug. 10 signing of the PACT Act by President Joe Biden. Wilkins was there to witness it, seated in the third row of the audience.
What is the PACT Act?
“This is the most significant law our nation has ever passed to help millions of veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their military services,” Biden said in his remarks at the White House ceremony, noting that his son, Beau Biden, was one of those exposed. He died in 2015 of brain cancer.
The act’s full title is the “Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022,” also known as the “Honoring our PACT Act of 2022.”
The law expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances, including Vietnam-era Agent Orange.
For Wilkins, the journey toward the PACT Act began when she was told by medical professionals that her husband’s death likely was connected to the toxins he was exposed to while at Balad, where jet fuel, tires, chemical and medical waste, and anything else deemed trash was burned in open-air pits that spewed toxic ash across military bases and beyond. When Wilkins tried to file for a “service-connected death” at the local Veteran’s Administration office, however, she was turned away.
“The lady basically shooed me away, because she said, ‘First of all, I don’t know what you’re filing for, and I’ve never heard of burn pits, so you come back when you have more information,’” Wilkins said of the representative. “That was a horrible experience. That was the bad part. The good part is, because she closed the door on me, I went online and did everything myself.”
Wilkins said, “No widow, man or woman, should have to sit at their dining room table and fill out forms and worry about whether they’re doing it right. No one should have to go through a death like that.”
Wilkins said she had a great deal of support, though, which kept her going. In the end, she worked through a different VA office, and her application got a stamp of approval.
“Everything aligned how it was supposed to be,” she said.
She wasn’t quiet about the situation, however. Interviewed for a CNN story about the dangers of burn pits in December 2008, she’s been featured in numerous media outlets since then, and she created Burn Pit, a Facebook page, in 2009.
Wilkins soon started hearing from veterans and veteran family members whose lives were affected by the burn pits and looking for help. In 2012, she became friends with Rosie Torres, the wife of Le Roy Torres, a veteran exposed to burn pits.
Rosie Torres told Wilkins she and her husband wanted to start a website (Burnpits360.org) but first wanted to make sure Wilkins was okay with that.
“It was at a time when I was overwhelmed,” Wilkins said, adding that she was working fulltime and raising two kids while also managing the Facebook page. “I told Rosie that would be great.”
“She took the ball from me and made it roll,” Wilkins said. “Five years ago, she called Jon Stewart and John Feal, and asked them to come onboard” because of the duo’s successful involvement in helping first responders who suffered long-term health issues after exposure to the toxins from the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. They were soon involved in the effort.
The end of a long journey
Wilkins wanted to be there at the end of the long journey to get veterans and their survivors the benefits they deserved – “My goal was just to see it happen.”
And that she did. Wilkins had to reschedule her flights and hotel reservations when the bill signing was delayed due to President Biden contracting COVID-19, but finally, Aug. 10, the bill was signed.
“Rosie and Le Roy and their family are the ones who really did all the work,” Wilkins said. “Even though she’s like, ‘but without you, we wouldn’t be here,’ I’m like, ‘thank you for that, but you basically slept on the steps of the Capitol when you’re not supposed to, waiting for them to get that bill passed after those 25 Republicans denied it.’”
At the Whtie Houe when Wilkins met Jon Stewart, who had delivered a fiery speech after those officials voted against the bill, she told him, “I’m the Jill who started all of this.”
“Jon said to me, ‘You should not have had to go through all you did in order to get your VA benefits.’ I told him that the bad thing was I did, but the good thing was, because I did, I moved forward to help other people. So, I opened up the can of worms,” Wilkins said.
Kevin Wilkins had worked as a nurse at the AdventHealth Waterman hospital since the couple moved to the area in 2000 from Lexington, Kentucky. “People still remember him,” Wilkins said.
For more information on VA benefits available through the act, https://bit.ly/3wCJBYx.
View the bill at https://bit.ly/3PRJRtq.