“Twenty-eight years ago, B.B. Gardens was little more than 15 acres of dead orange trees,” said Cathy Brown. Then a miracle occurred. “We spotted our first pair of Scrub-Jays near Flag Lake, and it changed our lives forever.”
Now Cathy Brown and her husband, Bruce, own and operate B.B. Gardens, a wildlife sanctuary in Clermont they established to help save the Florida Scrub-Jay from extinction.
Former writers, directors and producers for a variety of television shows and Disney productions, the Browns were driving around Florida looking for a place to open a nursery when they spotted their first Scrub-Jay.
The couple did their research and soon found these friendly little blue-colored birds were in serious trouble.
“We just knew we needed to do something to save them,” said Bruce Brown, for whom the gardens are named.
At great cost to themselves, they bought the former orange grove and carved a road through it. Next, they used their connections with the movie business and purchased a “cracker house” replica; cracker houses were homes built by early Florida settlers.
The replica came from the movie set of “Rosewood,” a 1997 movie based on a true story about a lynch mob storming a peaceful African American town in 1923.
Welcome to the Florida Scrub-Jay Trail
For nearly three decades, the Browns, with help from many volunteers and several grants from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department, have been creating habitats for the endangered Scrub-Jay, along with many other species such as blue jays, hummingbirds and even rare butterflies.
Now, the sea of dead orange trees has been transformed into a vibrant nature preserve, one with sandy-soil trails and dozens of carefully crafted habitats.
Spread out over the property are over 130 species of birds, 98 active gopher tortoises and acres of exotic-looking plant species.
The cracker house, a simple wood-framed structure with a deep-shade porch, is now now surrounded by lush green vegetation. Nearby, miniature Sicilian donkeys (shipped all the way from Italy) frolic in a wide-open pen and serve as therapy animals.
Cathy often gives tours of the grounds. Her enthusiasm for creating habitats and saving wildlife and plant species is infectious, and her first-hand knowledge of Scrub-Jays is impressive.
She recommends visitors take a guided tour, as otherwise it is easy to miss everything “hidden in plain sight,” such as a praying mantis stalking a rare zebra swallowtail butterfly, or the Dwarf Pawpaw bush, which is a small deciduous tree that’s been around since the days of the dinosaurs.
The property is also peppered with dozens of impressive Eagle Scout projects: wood benches, camping cabins and even an observation tower that overlooks Lake Flag, not on any map.
There’s also a summer camp for kids.
“We give a grass roots introduction to fishing, teaching kids how to safely handle the fishing boat, even emergency preparedness,” said Dean Morris, who runs the fishing portion of the summer camp. “It’s a great way to get kids off the video games and outside in nature.”
Back on the trail, the real highlight is seeing the amazing blue birds that seem to magically appear. Visitors from all over the world come here for a glimpse of the Florida Scrub-Jay, which is the state’s only endemic bird. These unique birds can’t be found anywhere else on the planet and have lived in Florida as a distinct species for more than 2 million years.
Feasting one’s eyes on these highly inquisitive and intelligent birds is the ultimate experience for bird lovers, and it’s not difficult to do, because these remarkable birds often land on a branch nearby then sing a merry little tune.
Be forewarned, though. These friendly birds have a tendency to fly straight at a person’s face and land on a person’s head. They seem to adore anyone wearing a hat.
The Browns are trying to save the Florida Scrub-Jays and get everyone involved and save them all over the state. According to the Fish and Wildlife Federation, there are only 7,700–9,300 Florida Scrub-Jays left. They are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and other organizations.
Want to visit?
BB Brown’s Gardens Florida Scrub-Jay Trail is located at 11490 Montevista Road in Clermont. Admission is free. To protect and preserve the delicate balance, no dogs are allowed.
B.B. Gardens will be closed until July 11. When it reopens, visitors will be welcomed 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays only, through Sept. 9.
The nature park also offers a free orientation the first Saturday of each month, 8–11 a.m.; volunteer workdays the fourth Saturday of each month, 8–11 a.m., with the Florida Scrub-Jay Trailblazers, and Dr. Marc Minno’s monthly BioBlitz nature walks and butterfly surveys the second Saturday of every month, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
To learn more, email info@scrubjaytrail.org or call 352-429-5566.