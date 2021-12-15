AJ is a 4-year-old Chihuahua mix weighing approximately 11 pounds.
“This handsome boy is shy when he first meets new people,” says A Forever Home Animal Rescue. “When he came from a high kill shelter, he was so scared that we couldn’t even touch him because he would cower in the corner. Soon he began to trust and came out of his shell and became a happy, friendly, lovable boy.”
He is best as an only pet so he can get all the attention, according to the shelter. He has not been cat or child tested.
AJ’s adoption donation is $300, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.