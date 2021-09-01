Angel is an adorable 8-year-old Chihuahua weighing a whopping 12 pounds.
“She’s on a diet and lost 2 pounds already,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “She is a lovable, happy, friendly girl. She will love to just sit on your lap for hours. She currently has respiratory issues, which will subside after her weight loss. She gets along with the other dogs and everyone.”
Her adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm negative and on a monthly preventative.
“When you meet her, you will fall in love with this precious Angel,” the shelter says.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.