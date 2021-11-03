Ariel is a 2-year-old hound mix weighing 52 pounds.
“She is the sweetest, most gentle and playful girl ever. She has tall legs and a beautiful smile (and she’s always smiling),” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “She came from a high-kill shelter with her puppies, who are being adopted, and now that her mothering job has successfully been completed, she’s looking for her forever home, too.”
According to the shelter, Ariel is obedient and knows basic commands. She loves to eat and does pull on the leash, which will easily be corrected. She is not fully potty-trained but when she has a regular routine, she will learn quickly. She has not been cat or child tested.
Her adoption donation is $300 which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information, including volunteer and foster opportunities, and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.