This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Austin, a 4-month-old Chihuahua/Lab mix puppy weighing 10 pounds.
“We expect him to be between 30-40 pounds when fully grown,” the shelter says. “This happy, frisky, playful, affectionate boy loves everyone. He gets along well with the other dogs but has not been cat or child-tested. He loves to play but will take time out to snuggle.”
Austin’s adoption donation is $350, which includes his neuter (when he’s old enough), puppy vaccinations and microchip. He is too young to be heartworm tested.
For more information, or to schedule a meet-n-greet, please contact Lori via phone/text at (407) 221-1855, or e-mail: lmasters@cfl.rr.com
You may apply to adopt online: http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2/12.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561, in Tavares.