This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Bailey2, a 10-month-old Lab mix weighing 32 pounds.
“She was surrendered because she was rejected by another household dog,” the shelter says. “She is a sweet girl with a great personality. She loves to dance! She’ll stand on the gate in her room and shake her booty (so imagine if there was music).”
Bailey2 gets along with the other dogs, but she does play rough, according to the shelter. She has not been cat or child tested. She does walk well on a leash, but she pulls a little so will need more training.
Bailey2’s adoption donation is $300, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip.
“Please come to meet her and she will dance her way into your heart!”
Want to meet Bailey2? Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561, in Tavares.
To access an adoption application or find out how to donate supplies to the animal rescue agency, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.