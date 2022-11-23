This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Bella, a 13-year-old Jack Russell mix weighing approximately 15 pounds.
“This sweet little girl is the product of divorce. Neither one of her owners were able to take her, so she ended up at the rescue with people she didn’t know,” the shelter says. “Needless to say, she is depressed and confused. She does have separation anxiety, so she needs a home where her owners are home most of the time.”
Bella gets along well with the other dogs but has not been cat or child-tested.
“She doesn’t act or look 13 years old. Her eyes are bright and she gets around very well,” according to the shelter.
Her adoption donation is $100, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
Want to meet Bella? Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561, in Tavares.
To access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.