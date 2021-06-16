Belle is an 8-year-old Jack Russell/Chihuahua mix weighing approximately 15 pounds.
“She came to us with her daughter, Rosa, and her son, Buzzie, when their owner went into hospice and passed away,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “Her daughter inherited the three dogs, which she had for a year before she went into hospice. Belle is still a little timid but quickly adjusting. She is friendly and affectionate. She is not fully house trained, as they were living in the garage for the last year, but they are loving living indoors and getting love and attention.
Belle’s adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet with Belle or any other pet currently at the shelter, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
Adoption applications are available at the shelter’s website,
www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares, noon to 4 p.m. Volunteers are always needed and donations are always welcomed, as well.